Rockford educators push parents to research school options

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We saw a huge uptake in people looking up what their education options were,” said National School Week Foundation public awareness vice president Shelby Doyle.

It’s a decision no parent takes lightly, where to send their kids to school. One way to start 2023 off right is by researching different options and National School Choice Week is a good time to get started.

“National School Choice Week is a time where no matter what type of school you’re going to end up choosing, you can start the process in a positive, accessible, way and we encourage parents to start that process in January,” Doyle said.

The week runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 28. Educational leaders say it’s a great time to start the path toward finding the right fit without missing the critical enrollment deadlines.

“Choosing a school and staying at a school for a long period of time is beneficial for the child,” said Keith Country Day School admission coordinator Ashleigh Vanthiel.

Vanthiel sent her kids to private school before becoming the admission coordinator for the Keith Country Day School. She recommends parents seek out options and go on tours of the different schools they’re considering.

“Some of the most important things that I looked for is that is my child going to be cared for, we’re they going to be loved, we’re they going to feel safe,” Vanthiel said.

Vanthiel says class size and the curriculum taught were important factors in deciding the perfect school fit for her kids.

“Do your due diligence and research the schools, speaking to people, and I think visiting is number one,” Vanthiel said.

