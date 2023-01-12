Rockford business extends support in wake of Pinnon’s shooting tragedy

The store closed Thursday but reopened Friday for business.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few businesses in Rockford have much of a community impact as Pinnon’s Foods.

That’s why after Pinnon’s employee and family friend Peggy Anderson was fatally shot outside the store Wednesday, owners at The Olympic Tavern stepped in to rally support those grieving after a tragic loss.

“For lunch today we’re grilling up freshly ground Pinnon Meats third pound Bratwurst on a soft Pinnons roll with our house IPA spiked mustard, kraut, and Mrs Fishers potato chips,” reads a post made Friday on social media. " -- and we will be donating $10 from each one sold to the Pinnons family & crew.”

Olympic Tavern owners go on to say that the best way they could support the grieving right now, was to shop from the business, and encouraged fans of the tavern to do the same.

A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.

On Friday, the store posted its lunch menu on social media―a sign to regulars that they were back in business.

