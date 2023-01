ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.

Pinnon's Foods has announced they are temporarily closed after a shooting at their shop Wednesday night. (Pinnon's Foods)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.