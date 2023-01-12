Pattern to turn cooler, albeit temporarily

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every now and then, Mother Nature throws a wrench in our plans, and it ends up working to our benefit!

Wednesday saw quite a bit more sunshine than originally expected, which was enough to send temperatures soaring to as high as 50° in spots, including officially in Rockford!

While its not unprecedented to have 50° temperatures this early in the year, it is certainly well ahead of schedule. On average, our first 50° occurs around February 8. Last year, we waited until February 16 for our first 50° of the year!

Additionally, Wednesday marked the fifth time in January’s first eleven days to have a high temperature reach 40° or above. While that may not seem like as impressive an accomplishment, keep in mind that our area usually sees five 40°+ days in an ENTIRE January, and there are plenty of 40s in our forecast over the coming week.

With that said, the next two days will not reach the 40s. A cold front has dropped through the region, and a wind shift to the north is underway. That promises chillier temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

The clouds that had assembled over the area late Wednesday and remain intact Wednesday night are to persist for just about the entire day Thursday. While earlier in the week, there was a thought that a storm system could bring us some modest snowfall Thursday, that system now looks to pass well to our south. If we’re to see any precipitation, it’d be in the form of flurries or very light snow showers Thursday afternoon or evening. No accumulations are expected.

Come Friday, we’ll keep the clouds around in the early going, but partial sunshine is to emerge by the lunch hour, and skies are to quickly turn mostly sunny as the afternoon progresses.

As for temperatures, the northerly component to our winds will allow cooler air to seep into the region. Still, the forecast high temperature of 37° for Thursday and 33° Friday are both to come in comfortably above normal.

Another surge of warmth is likely to take hold this weekend, and will maintain residence over our area well into next week. Underneath full sunshine Saturday, temperatures are to return to the lower 40s.

Despite Sunday seeing much more in the way of clouds, mid-40s are a good bet to occur.

Monday’s not going to be the most pleasant day, as rain looks to be a near certainty, even at this distance in time. Thunder also looks to be a possibility in spots. However, Monday’s also to be the warmest day of the bunch, with high temperatures taking another run at 50°.

Snow enthusiasts are surely getting more frustrated by the day, and for good reason. Our snowfall deficit has now reached 9.5″ for the season, and is sure to grow in the coming days, as the pattern remains snow-free. Our next chance of accumulating snow may still be another ten days away.

