Loves Park man to receive new trial drug

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park resident Richard Apple is in a trial to receive lecanemab, the second FDA approved drug for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

“I’m trying to look at it as positively as I can and really see involvement in this clinical trial as something that will help others and ultimately maybe help myself too,” said Apple.

The drug can change the course of the disease by slowing its progression. Apple knows this will allow him to spend more time with loved ones and live independently.

“I had two grandmas, one on each side of the family die from Alzheimer’s, and I had three uncles die from Alzheimer’s and an uncle right now that has Alzheimer’s, and then my mom died from Alzheimer’s,” said Apple.

Currently, this drug is only limited to people who can pay out of pocket. However, the Alzheimer’s association submitted a request asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to remove this requirement.

