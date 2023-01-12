Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a third of American homes use gas stoves but that could change by the end of the year.

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is kicking around an idea to ban the appliances over concerns about asthma-causing pollutants they release in our homes.

“Major hit on all appliance dealers because again, you know, we’ve committed to gas throughout these many many many years but now we’ll have to convert to al electric and sell all-electric,” said Rite-Way Furniture & Appliances owner Cal Wescott.

Wescott says he doesn’t think the government will go forward with the ban.

“We’re seeing we sell about equal as far as gas to electric and I think right now that’s a trend and I think it will continue.”

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives like rebates for people to make the switch from gas to electric.

Karen Keilback lives in Winnebago and owns a gas stove. While she understands the proposal, she doesn’t want to change.

“If they wanna pay for it, that’s all fine and dandy but, you know, this is what we’ve got. Until it wears out, I’d like to keep what I’ve got,” Keilback said.

Debby Clark uses an electric stove in her Rockford apartment, but she prefers gas, saying it makes cooking a lot easier.

“I don’t think they should be banned; I think it should be everyone’s choice. If they’re able to have gas in their homes and they want it, I believe they should be able to do that,” Clark said.

