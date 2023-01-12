Investigation underway after fire at Mowery’s Auto in Freeport

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Smoldering embers is all that’s left of Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport. The family-owned business went up in flames Wednesday night, keeping firefighters busy for hours.

“In salvage yards; there’s piles of fires, piles of cars; there’s lots of metals that can move; there’s tires. Many of the cars that are involved in stuff can have petroleum products,” said Freeport Fire chief deputy Scott Stykel.

While the Freeport Rural Fire Department led the fight against the blaze, crews with the Freeport Fire Department’s Central Station were on deck―ready to help. Stykel says junkyard fires can be difficult to contain because they are often in rural areas with limited water supply.

“If a water supply isn’t close, many times these departments have to drive over several miles. That’s why they have to ask for additional units to bridge those gaps in time while they’re refilling for water,” Stykel said.

Tom Mowery owns the business. His wife Bonnie says the office and everything inside is a total loss. That includes cash registers, tools and scales. She says they do plan to rebuild but Stykel says nothing can move forward until the fire is completely out.

“The efforts of the initial units can be really good but there are factors outside of their control that can allow that fire to rekindle again,” Stykel said.

