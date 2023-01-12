Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman.

Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death.

Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N. Brick Avenue in Freeport.

Newman was hit and killed Dec. 30 on U.S. Business 20 and W. Lily Creek Road.

