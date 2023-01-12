Cloudy, Breezy, and Cooler Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with north winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. Highs will remain steady in the middle 30′s. Down to the 20′s tonight with a few light snow showers and flurries. A slow decrease of clouds and breezy tomorrow with highs in the low 30′s. Mid to upper 30′s on Saturday then middle 40′s on Sunday. Rain for Monday with highs close to 50.

