Stellantis to cancel Thursday production due to supply issues

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere Assembly workers will be off Thursday, Jan 12 due to supply issues.

“The plant will be down tomorrow due to a parts shortage from an external supplier. It is expected that regular production schedules will resume on Friday,” Stellantis communications spokesperson Jodi Tinson confirmed Wednesday in an email to 23 News.

All shift workers are expected to resume production Friday, Jan. 13.

The assembly’s labor union, UAW 1268 posted a notice about the day-long cancellation via social media on Wednesday:

All shift workers are expected to return Friday, Jan. 13 for work. (UAW 1268)

