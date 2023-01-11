Rockford’s Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney, and David Gust named AHL All-Stars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since 2016, three IceHogs have been named AHL All-Stars in the same season.

Forwards Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney, and David Gust will head to Laval, Quebec on February 5 and 6 for this year’s festivities. Rockford is just one of three teams this year to have three all-stars along with Syracuse and Toronto. The IceHogs have the most All-Stars in the Central Division this season. Jake Dowell, Ryan Hartman, and Michael Leighton were the last Rockford trio to be named All-Stars in the same season back in 2016.

The trio of Reichel, Seney, and Gust own three of the AHL’s top seven spots for total points this season.

For Lukas Reichel, the All-Star honor comes in the same week that the 20-year-old notched his first NHL goal with Chicago. Reichel is still with the Blackhawks at the moment but in 32 games with Rockford, the German tallied 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games played.

Brett Seney picks up his first All-Star honor in his fifth season as a professional. The 26-year-old is fourth in the AHL for total points with 14 goals and 24 assists in 32 games and recently returned to Rockford after a two-stint with the Blackhawks.

Finally, David Gust also sits in sixth for total points this year in the AHL with 18 goals and 19 assists in 34 games. The 37-point season is already a career-best for the 28-year-old after Gust tallied 36 total points last season.

