Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school’s electrical contract is set to expire this year, so chief operations officer Mike Phillips submitted a proposal to invest in solar panels.

“Through this agreement, we’ll be saving the district approximately $15 million dollars over 20 years,” said Phillips.

ForeFront power, a solar energy company, would install a combination of rooftop and ground panels at 13 schools. These panels will provide 80% of the power.

“This was an opportunity for us to hedge against retail electricity costs, so this is a power purchase agreement,” said Phillips.

Energy consultant Mark Pruitt says this is a chance to save money and a teaching moment for students.

“The children, the students, the parents, the teachers and their families can all see, oh okay well it works here. Why does it work, how well does it work and it’s a way of really involving the community,” said Pruitt.

Now that the proposal is approved, the next steps are to sign the purchase agreement and review the final design.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

