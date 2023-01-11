One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries.
Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:
Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area and we will update when more info is available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
