One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible...
Police are on the scene Wednesday at North Court Street and Fulton Avenue for a possible shooting with life-threatening injuries.(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:

<

Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area and we will update when more info is available.

— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

