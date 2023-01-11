Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport.

Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out at Mowery’s Auto Parts on Van Buren Avenue in Freeport.

Details are limited at this time, but reports of the fire came in around 4:30 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

