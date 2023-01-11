Country singer Eric Church announces upcoming Outsiders Revival Tour

Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept....
Eric Church is going on tour. It kicks off June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30.(Eric Church / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country music singer Eric Church announced on Twitter an upcoming outdoor summer tour – The Outsiders Revival Tour.

“We have never done an outdoor summer tour,” the tweet reads. “Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now.”

The tour kicks off on June 22 in Milwaukee and wraps up in Tampa on Sept. 30. Church will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Several artists, including Travis Tritt, will join the award-winning country artist across various venues throughout the summer.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
17-year-old boy killed in Belvidere crash
Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
Emergency vehicle
Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
A shot of the California coast is seen in this file photo. Scientists said the oceans broke...
Ocean temperatures reach another record high, report says
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents