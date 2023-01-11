Chemical plant catches fire in La Salle IL; employees, residents evacuate

LA SALLE, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - Firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a chemical plant in southwest suburban La Salle.

The fire is burning at Carus LLC in La Salle, about 100 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick said there was heavy fire at the plant when the first crews arrived on the scene, and additional crews were brought in from surrounding suburbs. The plant was evacuated, and all employees were accounted for. No one was injured in the fire, but the blaze caused significant damage to the plant.

Janick said the fire was contained as of noon, but crews remained on the scene to fully extinguish the fire before investigating the cause, and cleaning up any chemical issues.

People who live north and west of the plant were told to stay in their homes as a precaution, due to the large amount of smoke created by the fire.

Company officials said the fire started around 9 a.m. Authorities say all employees are accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

According to the company’s website, they produce potassium permanganate, an oxidant used to treat drinking water, wastewater, and industrial chemicals. They also produce phosphates, polymers, and other chemicals.

La Salle police said the city is not being evacuated, but people in the 3rd and 4th wards of La Salle are being told to stay inside.

Police also said an oxidizer has been released in the area as part of firefighting efforts, and people should not touch the green substance. It can be deactivated with a mixture of equal parts of water, peroxide, and vinegar.

Janick said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but a news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the city offices building, 745 Second Street in La Salle to update the public on recovery efforts.

