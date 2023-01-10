Two dead, investigation underway in Galena crash

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash Monday night on Rt. 20 in Galena, Ill.

Jo Daviess County deputies dispatched around 11 p.m. to Rt. 20 just west of William Drive to investigate the crash.

Preliminary reports claim that a Chevy Cobolt headed eastbound on Rt. 20 allegedly crossed the center line into the westbound lane, hitting a Hyundai Elantra, which ran into the back end of a semi-tractor trailer.

Two occupants of the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene, while another occupant in the same vehicle and the sole occupant of the Cobolt were rushed to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

According to deputies, the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

No personal information has been released about the deceased or injured parties while the crash remains under investigation.

