One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe

Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.
Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe.

Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related road conditions, which caused multiple accidents at different times in the same area.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and treated. No word on whether the driver has been released.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Woman identified after fatal crash Friday in Rockford
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
fire on Island Ave.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
Shooting
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
Harlem alum Rebecca Hagerman named to Team USA Bowling roster

Latest News

Emergency vehicle
Two dead, investigation underway in Galena crash
After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of...
Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer
Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer
Clearing skies are already being noted across western portions of Iowa.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/9/2022