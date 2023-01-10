One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe.

Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related road conditions, which caused multiple accidents at different times in the same area.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and treated. No word on whether the driver has been released.

