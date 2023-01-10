Mild temperatures to continue Tuesday, beyond

Snow chances remain slim through the weekend
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, the sun triumphantly made its return to the Stateline for the first time in 2023 Monday. To say it was a sight for sore eyes would be a tremendous understatement after two full weeks of cloudy or mostly cloudy skies.

While clouds have returned to the area Monday night, we can guarantee our wait for the next date with sunshine won’t be nearly as long and exhausting. Clearing skies are already advancing through Iowa Monday evening, and many forecast models suggest that sun may shine here as early as mid-morning Tuesday.

Sunshine and clouds will battle for supremacy over our airspace Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We won’t be entirely sunny for the entire day, but quite a few hours of at least partial sunshine appear to be a good bet before thicker cloud cover returns late in the day and remains intact Tuesday night.

Sunshine is possible in mixed form time to time Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Clouds return to the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to be much more dominant on Wednesday, and a sprinkle or light rain shower isn’t to be entirely ruled out in the afternoon. However, the expectation is that the vast majority of the day will be dry and pleasant despite the clouds.

Clouds are to dominate for most of Wednesday, and a stray shower isn't entirely out of the question.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Clouds persist Wednesday afternoon, and a shower or two remain possible.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Every one of January’s first nine days have been milder than normal, and there’s no evidence suggesting that streak’s in any danger of ending anytime soon. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are to remain in the 40s, and while there will be a cooling trend Thursday and Friday, we should remain rather comfortably above normal by mid-January standards. Another gush of mild air is to arrive beginning this weekend, and will carry us well into next week.

Temperatures Tuesday are likely to be in very similar territory as Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Wednesday's to be another day to feature high temperatures in the 40s.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to retreat to the 30s on Thursday, still well above normal for this time of year.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures Friday are to top out around freezing, much closer to normal for mid-January.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Temperatures are to begin another recovery Saturday, flirting with 40° in spots.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmer than normal trend may have even more staying power beyond this weekend. In fact, longer-range projections continue to suggest that milder temperatures are to remain in place through at least January 23.

Milder than normal temperatures are to govern our weather for the next two weeks.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those hoping for snow of any substance aren’t likely to be pleased to know that snow chances are few and far between in the coming week. If there’s to be a period during which we could potentially see some accumulating snow, it’d be on Thursday, though any accumulations that do occur would be quite minor.

With that said, it’s likely, if not certain that we’ll sink deeper into our seasonal snow drought. As of Monday, our seasonal deficit reached nearly nine inches, and it’s quite likely that deficit reaches double digits by week’s end.

With another dry day in the books Monday, our snow deficit is now closing in on nine inches for the season.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

