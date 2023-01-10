John Deere passes ‘right to repair’ agreement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Farmers who use John Deere equipment for their harvests get a bit of a break to start 2023 thanks to an agreement between the company and the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“I think we will have better access to some of the technical expertise to be able to do things on our own,” said Winnebago dairy farmer John Mitchell.

Up until now, only John Deere approved mechanics could repair pieces of equipment sold by the company. Mithcell says his family started using John Deere machinery before he was born.

“As I’ve gotten more involved in the farm, I’ve become more involved with working on the equipment, doing maintenance, things like that to keep our equipment running.”

As a dairy farmer, Mitchell works a lot of nights and weekends. He says getting equipment problems diagnosed quickly saves a lot of frustration.

“Independent repair shops to be able to work on the tractors, not just have to go straight to the dealer, so that’s probably the biggest benefit.”

Most importantly, he says the right to repair will save farmers money, especially those in rural areas who are many miles away from a dealership or approved mechanic.

“I think this is great that John Deere is being a leader in this field of the right to repair movement to give farmers more access to the equipment they own,” said Mitchell.

In a statement, John Deere says this agreement goes with their commitment to ensure customers have the tools and information needed to make the necessary repairs to John Deere equipment.

