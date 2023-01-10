Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash

All five people have been identified including two pronounced dead at the scene,
Emergency vehicle
Emergency vehicle(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators have identified the five people involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Galena, Ill.

Jo Daviess County deputies say Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle they were in was being driven by a 14-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11 p.m. to Rt. 20 just west of William Drive to investigate the crash.

Investigators say Mallory E. Nausner, 18, of Freeport attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer in her vehicle while driving eastbound on Rt. 20.

Before she was able to pass, Nausner collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra in the westbound lane, which ran into the back end of a semi-tractor trailer.

Both Marcos and Maton were inside the Elantra.

Authorities say the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt. Both the 14-year-old boy and Nausner have been arrested but charges are pending.

. This crash remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
17-year-old boy killed in Belvidere crash
Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say

Latest News

An energy efficient source of power
Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal
An energy efficient source of power
- clipped version
Clouds are set to be a big part of our weather the next few days.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/10/2023
17-year-old boy killed in Belvidere crash
Photo of the almost empty shelves
Experts share treatment alternatives during children’s over-the-counter medicine shortage