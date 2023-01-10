Investigators: 14-year-old driver involved in fatal Galena crash

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators have identified the five people involved in a fatal crash Monday night in Galena, Ill.

Jo Daviess County deputies say Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the vehicle they were in was being driven by a 14-year-old boy, who was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Deputies arrived on scene around 11 p.m. to Rt. 20 just west of William Drive to investigate the crash.

Investigators say Mallory E. Nausner, 18, of Freeport attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer in her vehicle while driving eastbound on Rt. 20.

Before she was able to pass, Nausner collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra in the westbound lane, which ran into the back end of a semi-tractor trailer.

Both Marcos and Maton were inside the Elantra.

Authorities say the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt. Both the 14-year-old boy and Nausner have been arrested but charges are pending.

. This crash remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

