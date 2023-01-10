Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Part of S. Alpine Rd. is rugged and dangerous. Now drivers on one of the busiest roads in Rockford will soon have a smoother commute.

After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of Alpine Rd. from Charles St. to just south of Collins Aerospace. One manager at a local tire shop says the road has gotten worse over time and people’s vehicles are paying the price.

Josh Manson is the store manager at F&F Tire World on Alpine Rd. He says the road along the tire shop has gotten to the point where it’s almost undrivable.

“It’s a lot of wear and tear on vehicles, not to mention people’s lives that are in danger,” says Manson. “I’ve seen bent and cracked wheels, blown tires, and even the front suspension parts on vehicles, it breaks tie rods I mean, it’s very dangerous as well. When those parts break it could cause another accident or even cause a serious injury.”

Manson says several drivers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars for repairs. While this is good for business, he says the road needs a makeover.

“Filling the potholes now and then sometimes even when it’s raining and that’s kind of a temporary fix but definitely needs a more long-term solution.”

“That part of Alpine Rd. south of Charles St. is in terrible shape. It gets a lot of use,” says 4th Ward Aldermen Kevin Frost.

It will cost $1.5 million in state funds to repair this first stretch of road with asphalt. Frost is hopeful this is the start of a long-term project to repair Alpine Rd.

“This is a way to get a new surface on the road. Now that will hopefully last until the road is reconstructed,” says Frost.

Manson says it’s non-stop traffic and hopes these repairs can drastically reduce the number of accidents and their severity.

“Everybody loves enjoying a smooth road. There’s not a lot around here but it sounds like we’re heading in the right direction,” says Manson.

The repairs along the first part of Alpine Rd. are scheduled to start in the summer once a contractor is chosen.

Frost says there will also be a long-term reconstruction of Alpine Rd which will be a collaboration between the state and the city of Rockford over the next five years.

