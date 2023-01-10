17-year-old boy killed in Belvidere crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(KFYR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after an early morning car crash in Belvidere.

First responders dispatched around 7:30 a.m. to Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road in Belvidere in response to a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the boy reportedly lost control at the wheel, crashing into another vehicle. The Belvidere boy was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The boy’s identity has not been released at this time, and the crash investigation remains open.

Emergency crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to the crash.
