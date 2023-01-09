Tim Tebow elected to the College Football Hall of Fame

2007 Heisman winner to be inducted Dec. 5 in Las Vegas
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is all smiles following the Gators 41-17 win over Georgia during...
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow is all smiles following the Gators 41-17 win over Georgia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)(Phil Coale | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Already a Heisman Trophy winner and the most decorated player in Florida Gator football history, you can now add College Football Hall of Famer to Tim Tebow’s resume. The Florida Gator icon and former quarterback was chosen among a 22-person Class of 2023 on Monday. He becomes the 10th former Florida player to earn induction.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 when he became the first player in NCAA history to pass and rush for at least 20 touchdowns in a single season. He was also a three-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year, set 28 school records, threw for 9,285 yards and 88 touchdowns while also rushing for 2,947 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

Tebow will also be defined by his leadership abilities and team accomplishments. As a Gator, he was part of two BCS National Championship teams in 2006 and 2008, and led the Gators to a school-record 22 straight wins spanning the 2008 and ‘09 seasons.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas. Other members of this year’s class include Reggie Bush, Dwight Freeney, Eric Berry, and Luke Kuechly.

