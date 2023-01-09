Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages.

Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.

Damages span across the first and second floor, however smoke could also be seen from inside and outside the home. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and homeowners were outside before fire crews arrived. No one was injured.

Friends of the homeowners are raising money to help with expenses from the loss. You can find that link here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.