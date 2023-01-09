Pritzker, Raoul to take oath for second term in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrations are underway in Springfield, Ill. in preparation for the 2023 Inauguration.

Governor JB Pritzker along with Attorney General Kwame Raoul will take the oath of office administered by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham.

Monday’s ceremony will mark a second term for both Pritzker and Raoul.

