Pritzker, Raoul to take oath for second term in Illinois

FILE: Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. JB Pritzker stand with the newly signed organized...
FILE: Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. JB Pritzker stand with the newly signed organized retail crime law.(WGEM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Celebrations are underway in Springfield, Ill. in preparation for the 2023 Inauguration.

Governor JB Pritzker along with Attorney General Kwame Raoul will take the oath of office administered by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Joy Cunningham.

Monday’s ceremony will mark a second term for both Pritzker and Raoul.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Shooting
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
fire on Island Ave.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Remembering Ashley Hardin
“It should be about the victim” Family of Ashley Hardin wants to keep her memory alive

Latest News

An area church begins the new year by blessing the Rock River.
Annual blessing of the Rock River underway with stateline-area church
fire on Island Ave.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
puppy social time
Local pet care center launches ‘Puppy Social Time’
Blood Drive in honor of Officer Jaimie Cox
Jaimie Cox Foundation remembers fallen officer with blood drive