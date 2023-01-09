Local experts discuss new guidelines for fighting childhood obesity

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The totals are staggering. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 million children and teenagers in the U.S. deal with obesity every day.

Obesity rates have tripled in children since the 1980′s and quadrupled in adolescents.

“The incidents of childhood obesity have increased a lot in the United States as well as in Canada. All over North America,” said Dr. Nandini Chattopadhyay, a family practice physician with OSF.

Chattopadhyay thinks it’s gotten even worse since the pandemic.

“Kids were not allowed to go outside, there was no gym at school that they were participating in―parents were not allowed to take their kids to playgrounds. Honestly, the whole concept of exercise was bizarre,” she said.

As a result, for the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines for treating the problem.

The first step is intensive behavioral and lifestyle changes; Dr. Chattopadhyay agrees.

“I tell them to bring a food diary. I tell mom and dad to make sure that they have breakfast lunch and dinner and meals, whatever the kid is consuming, to write it down in a diary and bring it to me,” she told 23 News.

The Academy also recommends anti-obesity medications and surgery. Doctor C says she hasn’t used those drastic steps yet, but if research shows it works, she’ll reconsider.

“I haven’t personally done it because I didn’t see a population that needed that right away. But I’m seeing more research about it and hopefully if this is something we can do in the future I would be happy to help my patients with it,” Chattopadhyay said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Woman identified after fatal crash Friday in Rockford
Shooting
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
fire on Island Ave.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Remembering Ashley Hardin
‘It should be about the victim;’ family of Ashley Hardin keeps her memory alive

Latest News

Clearing skies are already being noted across western portions of Iowa.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 1/9/2022
Woman identified after fatal crash Friday in Rockford
Woman identified after fatal crash Friday in Rockford
John Deere will now allow their customers to make repairs or send equipment to independent shops
John Deere passes ‘right to repair’ agreement
This is the first time in 15 years that the Academy has released new guidelines
Academy of American Pediatrics issue new guidelines for fighting childhood obesity