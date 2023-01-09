Harlem alum Rebecca Hagerman named to Team USA Bowling roster

LAS VEGAS (WIFR) - After 30 games over five days at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials, a Stateline native has earned her way onto Team USA’s bowling roster for the year. The Trials helped determine rosters for Team USA, Junior Team USA, and Para Team USA.

Harlem alum and McKendree senior Rebecca Hagerman will be a part of Team USA’s adult team for the upcoming year.

At Harlem, Hagerman was nothing short of dominant, earning a pair of individual state championships in 2018 and 2019 and a state team title in 2018.

