Harlem alum Rebecca Hagerman named to Team USA Bowling roster

Hagerman is one of 12 women to make the roster
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WIFR) - After 30 games over five days at the 2023 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials, a Stateline native has earned her way onto Team USA’s bowling roster for the year. The Trials helped determine rosters for Team USA, Junior Team USA, and Para Team USA.

Harlem alum and McKendree senior Rebecca Hagerman will be a part of Team USA’s adult team for the upcoming year.

At Harlem, Hagerman was nothing short of dominant, earning a pair of individual state championships in 2018 and 2019 and a state team title in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Shooting
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
fire on Island Ave.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Remembering Ashley Hardin
‘It should be about the victim;’ family of Ashley Hardin keeps her memory alive

Latest News

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed...
White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks announces non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis
This award honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation. Vandenburgh led the...
Zeke Vandenburgh wins FCS defensive player of the year award
This one-day event is a collaboration between Rock Valley College and RPS 205 high schools to...
‘Rumble in the Rock’ returns to RVC for the first time since 2020
The E-Rabs added to their win streak Friday night with a 63-59 victory on the road against the...
Boys hoops: East defeats NIC-10 rival Boylan on the road