FitMe Wellness in Rockford celebrates success with open house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a year ago, FitMe Wellness opened a new location with a state-of-the-art HVAC design to help ease members back to their in-person workouts post-pandemic.

Now, club owner Greg Georgis invites the public to celebrate health and fitness with an open house week so non-members can see what all of the hype is about.

From January 16 to January 21, the public will have access to the location next to OrthoIllinois at E Riverside and Mulford roads. Georgis suggests visitors try out award-winning group fitness classes or utilize the cardio and strength training equipment during the week-long event.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet with FitMe Wellness staff to take advantage of training specials throughout the week.

