Coronado to host ‘Hairball: The Bombastic Celebration of Rock’

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 with tickets open to the public on Friday, Jan. 13.(ASM Global)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Make way for a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget!

Hairball, a tribute unlike any other 80′s hairband tribute, is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023.

Pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12 and open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, January 13 on Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222 or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center and BMO Center Box Offices.

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world; Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith―the stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe Rock & Roll!

Come for the music, and stay for the pyrotechnics and screaming fans! To merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction!

This is the 23rd year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country, with every night a 100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that must be experienced to be believed. Whether 10 years old or 100, Hairball fans bring unparalleled enthusiasm and energy to the show that enhances the arena experience.

