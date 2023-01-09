Annual blessing of the Rock River underway with stateline-area church

An area church begins the new year by blessing the Rock River.
An area church begins the new year by blessing the Rock River.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a ten-year tradition in Rockford that dates back decades in the Orthodox Church, blessing the river.

Orthodox Churches across the world bless nearby rivers annually, and here in the stateline, the Rock River.

Leaders say it’s a time to bring the community together in faith and prayer.

Father Jonathon Bannon with the Christ Savior Orthodox Church brought the tradition to Rockford ten years ago and says this year was a success, especially because it’s never known whether or not the Rock River will be frozen.

“I remember seeing these photos in Orthodox countries of people throwing the cross and I’m like, ‘come on let’s do that,” said Bannon. “It’s usually not just your church. It’s a pan-Orthodox experience, so ten years ago I was like, lets call the Greek Church, Serbian Church and let’s do this together.”

