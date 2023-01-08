Woman identified after fatal crash Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died Friday night after a crash near Anna Page Park in Rockford.

Melissa Ashby, 24, of Rockford was rushed to a nearby hospital just before 7 p.m. Friday after two cars crashed at the intersection of Safford Road and North Springfield Avenue.

On Monday, police shared more information about the second driver, a 32-year-old man, who allegedly crossed the center line and crashed into Ashby’s car. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection where the crash happened to investigate.

Ashby was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Rockford police tweeted about the incident that evening, but no further information about the 32-year-old man involved in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

