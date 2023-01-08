Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old woman is dead after two cars crashed near Anna Page Park in Rockford, just before 7 p.m. Friday night.

Rockford Police tweeted about a two vehicle accident at Springfield Ave. and Sanford Rd., with injuries. Officers shut down traffic from all directions at the intersection of where the accident occurred.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police notified on twitter the 24-year-old woman involved in the crash, had succumbed to her injuries. Details are limited on the cause of death and there’s no word yet on how the crash occurred, but 23 News will provide updates when more details are provided.

