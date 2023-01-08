‘Rumble in the Rock’ returns to RVC for the first time since 2020

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday wasn’t your typical day of basketball in Rockford: six games and two exhibitions make up the 8th Annual Rumble in the Rock’.

This one-day event is a collaboration between Rock Valley College and RPS 205 high schools to showcase young basketball talent. The event started in 2014 and returned to RVC for the first time since Feb. 2020.

The four RPS schools (Auburn, East, Guilford, Jefferson) and the RVC men’s and women’s basketball teams participated in the event:

Auburn def. Jefferson 58-49 (girls)

Guilford def. East 68-15 (girls)

#11 Rock Valley falls to #8 Illinois Central 66-62 (women’s)

Rock Valley def. Illinois Central 73-71 (men’s)

East def. Guilford 51-48 (boys)

Auburn def. Jefferson 70-37 (boys)

