Looking much cooler today as we prepare for some flurries Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday stayed pretty cool as temperatures continue to dip, but could this cooler weather be preparing us for some flurries Sunday morning?

Yes, I mentioned today has stayed pretty cool and that’s because we had high’s in the twenties, 27 degrees to be exact. Winds stayed calm and will continue to stay calm in the days to come.

We are tracking some slight snow activity to reach our region by Sunday around eight in the morning, and this will only last a couple of hours. After it passes though, the day is looking like a cloudy one. Most of Sunday will be overcast and we are not expecting the clouds to breakaway until later in the afternoon closer to evening time.

Some flurries in the morning are possible. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clouds begin to break away. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday night will be a bit more clear of those clouds but as Monday rolls in we are expecting to see them yet again.

Tonight however, will not only be a chilly one but also cloudy. We are not expecting a clear sky tonight or overnight.

A clearer sky makes an appearance (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

