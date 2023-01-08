Local pet care center launches ‘Puppy Social Time’

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s plenty of events and opportunities in the stateline for people to gather and get social time, but now pups can also get the chance to do so too.

Meyer’s Pet Care launches “Puppy Social Time”, where furry friends can shake paws and wag tails with one another every Saturday, at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere. Elaine Henderson with Meyer’s Pet Care says it’s incredibly important to get dogs socialized with one another at a young age, so they can learn early on how to behave.

“It is about the socialization, it’s a chance for them to interact with other puppies,” said Meyer’s Pet Care Marketing Director Elaine Henderson. “We have two age groups, 8 to 16 weeks and 17 to 23. So two times for age appropriate dogs, they also get used to new people, and new places.”

Henderson adds, it’s especially harder in the winter time to get out with your dog, she hopes the event gives owners a chance to do that indoors. Details on hours and dates for Puppy Social Time, can be found here.

