Jaimie Cox Foundation remembers fallen officer with blood drive

Blood Drive in honor of Officer Jaimie Cox
Blood Drive in honor of Officer Jaimie Cox(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of fallen Rockford Police Office Jaimie Cox partnered up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center, to help others in need with a blood drive Saturday.

Officer Cox died in the line of duty back in November of 2017. His loved ones say he was a regular blood donor. In his honor, community members came out to Rockton to roll up their sleeves and donate, at a time when officials say the need is urgent.

It’s the second year of the Blue Blood Drive, hosted by the foundation and many hope it won’t be the last.

“It’s very humbling. It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support from the community,” said Jaimie’s Wife Cailitin Cox. “Not only to support Jaimie and the foundation, but just to help others in the community who need blood donations. It’s been a very low shortage recently and they really need the help.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Ashley Hardin
“It should be about the victim” Family of Ashley Hardin wants to keep her memory alive
Ronald Baldwin, 61, of Rockford, faces aggravated battery charges.
Rockford man charged after allegedly strangling a child
General Manager Jesse Sacia says this is a blow to their business, but they can only move...
Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica
The 20-year-old was arrested on multiple charges
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through
Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus

Latest News

Shooting
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
(File)
Woman dies in two-vehicle Friday night crash in Rockford
Remembering Ashley Hardin
“It should be about the victim” Family of Ashley Hardin wants to keep her memory alive
Family of Ashley Hardin keeps her memory alive
Family of Ashley Hardin keeps her memory alive