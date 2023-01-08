Jaimie Cox Foundation remembers fallen officer with blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of fallen Rockford Police Office Jaimie Cox partnered up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center, to help others in need with a blood drive Saturday.

Officer Cox died in the line of duty back in November of 2017. His loved ones say he was a regular blood donor. In his honor, community members came out to Rockton to roll up their sleeves and donate, at a time when officials say the need is urgent.

It’s the second year of the Blue Blood Drive, hosted by the foundation and many hope it won’t be the last.

“It’s very humbling. It’s amazing to see the outpouring of support from the community,” said Jaimie’s Wife Cailitin Cox. “Not only to support Jaimie and the foundation, but just to help others in the community who need blood donations. It’s been a very low shortage recently and they really need the help.”

