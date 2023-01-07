Temperatures stay cool as we get ready for a possibly warmer weekend

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a cooler day on Friday with a majority of the days temperatures in the mid-20s, and at times even felt chillier.

We saw highs for the day in the low 30s at about 32 degrees with a bit of breeziness coming in from the west. Winds stay consistent under 10 mph and not picking up much speed throughout the day at all.

Overnight the temperatures are only going to continue to drop and some scattered clouds will be in the sky. Although, some nice breaks for more clear skies will be noticeable.

Scattered clouds overnight
Scattered clouds overnight(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Fog is potential as we make our way into Saturday, but that fog won’t be a problem after the early morning hours. The likeliness of it blanketing the ground is around dawn and anytime before eight in the morning. Visibility should not be an issue, as this will not be a dense fog.

Saturday and Sunday are not only warming up but looking pretty identical to how the day will go. Both days will carry partly cloudy skies with nice breaks for the sunshine.

Scattered clouds in the morning
Scattered clouds in the morning(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Not many clouds in sight as the sun shines through
Not many clouds in sight as the sun shines through(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Some clouds at night with breaks of a clear sky.
Some clouds at night with breaks of a clear sky.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, Sunday could switch things up just a little bit with a small chance of flurries in the morning time, yet it is set to break a part right before noon.

The rest of Sunday will be overcast and cool. We will only see a tiny warm-up over the weekend.

Some snow will fall on and off.
Some snow will fall on and off.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snowfall will breakaway and leave behind some overcast skies.
Snowfall will breakaway and leave behind some overcast skies.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
The 20-year-old was arrested on multiple charges
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
Several crashes at dangerous intersections
Deadly crashes in Ogle County cause concern
You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through
Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Slowly Becoming Sunny Today
Slowly Becoming Sunny Today
Some flurries to grace our region overnight
Cooler days with some snow gracing the sky
Light Snow Showers Today
Light Snow Showers Today
Snow showers are possible at any point in the day Thursday, though dry hours are promised.
Snowy intervals to remain possible through Thursday