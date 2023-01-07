Temperatures stay cool as we get ready for a possibly warmer weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a cooler day on Friday with a majority of the days temperatures in the mid-20s, and at times even felt chillier.

We saw highs for the day in the low 30s at about 32 degrees with a bit of breeziness coming in from the west. Winds stay consistent under 10 mph and not picking up much speed throughout the day at all.

Overnight the temperatures are only going to continue to drop and some scattered clouds will be in the sky. Although, some nice breaks for more clear skies will be noticeable.

Scattered clouds overnight (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Fog is potential as we make our way into Saturday, but that fog won’t be a problem after the early morning hours. The likeliness of it blanketing the ground is around dawn and anytime before eight in the morning. Visibility should not be an issue, as this will not be a dense fog.

Saturday and Sunday are not only warming up but looking pretty identical to how the day will go. Both days will carry partly cloudy skies with nice breaks for the sunshine.

Scattered clouds in the morning (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Not many clouds in sight as the sun shines through (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Some clouds at night with breaks of a clear sky. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

However, Sunday could switch things up just a little bit with a small chance of flurries in the morning time, yet it is set to break a part right before noon.

The rest of Sunday will be overcast and cool. We will only see a tiny warm-up over the weekend.

Some snow will fall on and off. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snowfall will breakaway and leave behind some overcast skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

