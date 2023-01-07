‘It should be about the victim;’ family of Ashley Hardin keeps her memory alive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was the morning of July 23, when Alona Perry got a call that changed her life forever.

“They had found Ashley’s body, and that she was gone,” said Perry. “I broke down instantly.” The call came just hours after Perry’s cousin, 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was reported missing from Rockford. Police found her body in Roscoe, murdered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

“You see it on TV, but you never imagine you’re going to have to live through that,” said Perry. “It just still doesn’t seem real, it doesn’t seem like any of this should be happening.”

Hardin’s death marked the beginning of the horrific depths the family would face. Two weeks after 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith was sentenced to life in prison, he died in custody on Christmas day.

“She didn’t get that choice, and he did,” said Perry. “He chose that way out.”

That’s why Hardin’s family wants to put the focus on the life she had, rather than who took it. “What he did was evil, but it should be about the victim. It should be about remembering that she had a family,” said Perry.

Hardin was the mother of three children, a daughter, and loved one to dozens of people, all who miss her dearly.

“She was just that person, that put a smile on your face,” said Perry. “She made the hard days easier.” Perry says Hardin was someone she could always rely on to listen. But now, Perry finds herself as the one who is listening.

“The one thing we lived through is her music,” said Perry. “She had the most incredible voice.” Hardin’s voice is one Perry hopes is heard, for years to come.

“It’s time to quit showing him, and show who she was, and who she is,” said Perry. “It’s time to share that part of it.”

A bench in Hardin’s name now sits behind a Roscoe business, to honor her life and the memories she made. Her family says their hope is to keep living out her memory with positivity, kindness and through her music.

