Illinois House pass assault ban, local lawmakers react

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Early this morning, the Illinois House approved the Protect Illinois Communities Act in a vote of 64 to 43. While some lawmakers are strong supporters of the bill, others are more hesitant.

“For somebody that’s willing to shoot up innocent people at a parade, they’re not going to register their guns. This isn’t going to prevent anything. If somebody is willing to do that type of stuff terrible terrible stuff, this bill addresses none of that. It’s nothing more than a false sense of security,” said Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89).

Under this bill, assault weapon owners must register their guns with the state within 300 days, and anyone possessing magazines will have 90 days to convert, dispose of, or sell them.

“We will be reviewing it over the next couple of days looking at it making any potential changes possible, so the process continues,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman

With a democratic majority in the Senate, the bill expects to pass. Gov. JB Pritzker already agreed to sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

