Girls hoops: Orangeville hands Lena-Winslow its first loss in conference play

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last time Orangeville and Lena Winslow’s girls’ basketball teams met was in December at the Pearl City Tournament. The Panthers won that game by three. Orangeville got their revenge on the road Friday night when they doubled up their NUIC rival 48-24.

Since their loss to Lena-Winslow in the tournament, Orangeville has now won seven straight games, including Friday night when they handed their NUIC rival its first conference loss of the season. Lena-Winslow came into the game with 15-3 overall record and was first place in the NUIC at 2-0. The Panthers were also on a four-game win streak.

Orangeville came into the game with a 13-3 record overall and third place in the conference. They improve to 5-0 on the road this season behind 21 points from Whitney Sullivan.

Friday night’s loss to Orangeville was also Lena-Winslow’s first home loss of the season.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
The 20-year-old was arrested on multiple charges
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
Several crashes at dangerous intersections
Deadly crashes in Ogle County cause concern
You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through
Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

The E-Rabs added to their win streak Friday night with a 63-59 victory on the road against the...
Boys hoops: East defeats NIC-10 rival Boylan on the road
Winnebago gets a non-conference win against Boylan, #2 Pecatonica cruises past Aquin
Winnebago gets a non-conference win against Boylan, #2 Pecatonica cruises past Aquin
Beloit Sky Carp, ABC Supply Stadium set to be cashless ballpark beginning in 2023
Beloit Sky Carp, ABC Supply Stadium set to be cashless ballpark beginning in 2023
Eastland Holiday Tournament: Pecatonica takes down South Beloit in championship matchup
Illinois HS AP Poll: Four Stateline teams sit in top 10