Girls hoops: Orangeville hands Lena-Winslow its first loss in conference play

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last time Orangeville and Lena Winslow’s girls’ basketball teams met was in December at the Pearl City Tournament. The Panthers won that game by three. Orangeville got their revenge on the road Friday night when they doubled up their NUIC rival 48-24.

Since their loss to Lena-Winslow in the tournament, Orangeville has now won seven straight games, including Friday night when they handed their NUIC rival its first conference loss of the season. Lena-Winslow came into the game with 15-3 overall record and was first place in the NUIC at 2-0. The Panthers were also on a four-game win streak.

Orangeville came into the game with a 13-3 record overall and third place in the conference. They improve to 5-0 on the road this season behind 21 points from Whitney Sullivan.

Friday night’s loss to Orangeville was also Lena-Winslow’s first home loss of the season.

