Former Freeport Pretzel Zeke Vandenburgh finalist for FCS defensive player award

This award honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation. Vandenburgh led the...
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRISCO, Tex. (WIFR) - Freeport native and Illinois State Redbird Zeke Vandenburgh is a Top-3 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

This award honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation. Vandenburgh led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks and tackles for loss per game during the 2022 season.

The winner of this and other awards will be announced Saturday at the FCS National Awards in Frisco Tex.

