Winnebago County courthouse building to partially reopen Jan. 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County courthouse will partially reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, about two months after a man allegedly set fire to the building.

Court officials said access has been restored to the offices of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Winnebago County Public Defender, Winnebago County Coroner and Winnebago County Jury Commission. The fourth floor courtrooms and traffic courtroom on the first floor are also available for court proceedings.

Repairs are still being made on other areas of the courthouse and a date when everything will be back open is yet to be determined.

Since some court proceedings are being held in locations not listed on the original court notice, the public is asked to check the Winnebago County Courthouse Operations and Scheduling page prior to their court date.

“The goal since the fire occurred on November 5 has been to return as quickly as possible but only when safe to do so,” said Chief Judge John S. Lowry in a press release. “Through the tireless work of remediation and industrial hygienist specialists, and with the approval of the City of Rockford Building Code Officials, the ability to safely return the public to the building and restore access to certain court offices and courtrooms is a positive step forward.”

Larry Lee Wilkins, 26, faces arson charges in connection with the fire on Nov. 5. Investigators said the incident caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage and sent a firefighter to the hospital. Wilkins is expected to be in court next on Jan. 20.

