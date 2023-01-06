Shooting reported at Virginia elementary school

A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia on Friday,...
A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia on Friday, according to a school spokesperson.(Gray News, file)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to a school spokesperson.

WVEC reports that Richneck Elementary School was put on lockdown after the incident.

There’s currently no information on the severity of the staff member’s injuries or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

