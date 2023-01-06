Rockford police arrest 23-year-old in sexual abuse investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces charges three months after police were called to investigate sex crimes involving a minor.

Carlos Roldan, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crime happened in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue. Officers were first alerted to the abuse in September 2022 and Roldan was developed as a suspect when the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit followed up on the incident. It’s believed the victim and Roldan knew each other.

Roldan was arrested in Cook County in December and extradited to the Winnebago County Jail. He is expected to be in court next on Jan. 31, 2023.

