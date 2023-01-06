Rockford police arrest 23-year-old in sexual abuse investigation

Carlos Roldan, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Carlos Roldan, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces charges three months after police were called to investigate sex crimes involving a minor.

Carlos Roldan, 23, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crime happened in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue. Officers were first alerted to the abuse in September 2022 and Roldan was developed as a suspect when the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit followed up on the incident. It’s believed the victim and Roldan knew each other.

Roldan was arrested in Cook County in December and extradited to the Winnebago County Jail. He is expected to be in court next on Jan. 31, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
The 20-year-old was arrested on multiple charges
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
Several crashes at dangerous intersections
Deadly crashes in Ogle County cause concern
You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through
Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Dallas Held, 39, of Gladstone, Michigan is charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual...
Michigan man accused of sex crimes involving a minor
Ronald Baldwin, 61, of Rockford, faces aggravated battery charges.
Rockford man charged after allegedly strangling a child
A fire at the Winnebago County courthouse on Nov. 5, 2022 caused thousands of dollars' worth of...
Winnebago County courthouse building to partially reopen Jan. 9
Police Department actively recruiting
Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers