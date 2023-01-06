Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores

Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.
Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS/Gray News) - Police in Texas say they are looking for a woman who has reportedly stolen from several Laredo-area markets.

According to the Laredo Police Department, officers have recently responded to several meat markets in the city for reports of property thefts.

Officers said a thief has struck several markets in the area, including n HEB supermarket where they allegedly took five packages of fajita meat worth about $833.

KGNS reports that investigators identified the suspected thief as 47-year-old Minerva San Juanita Lopez.

Laredo police said Lopez is currently facing three felony arrest warrants in connection with the thefts.

Authorities urged anyone with more information to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-724-1876.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

