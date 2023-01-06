Michigan man accused of sex crimes involving a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old man from Michigan faces allegations of sexual assault crimes involving a victim under the age of 13.

Dallas Held, 39, of Gladstone, Mich. is charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Held was developed as a suspect when police were called to investigate a report of a sexual assault to a juvenile in the 2600 block of Craig Hill Road in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department says Held and the victim knew each other.

Held was arrested in Michigan in December and transferred to the Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 4. According to court records, he will be arraigned on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.