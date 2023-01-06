Local lawmakers react to house speaker vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The House of Representatives has yet to elect a house speaker for the first time in 100 years.

“I am disappointed with those 20 that seems to be more concerned with themselves than they are with the party,” said Sen. Dave Syverson (R-35)

After 10 tries over the past three days, Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes to win the position. Syverson hopes leaders can put their personal agendas aside and do what’s best for the country.

“Once the leadership is done, everyone will join in with the common goal of trying to make our country better. I think everyone, even the 20 are in agreement that they have to start doing some significant hearings on issues,” said Syverson.

The House remains in a gridlock with no leader in sight.

