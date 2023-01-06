Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local trailer company takes a big blow to its businesses when it was hit by thieves Tuesday.

Eight tractors and other expensive equipment were taken from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica between 10:30-11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Then four more trailers were stolen between 4:30-5:30 Wednesday morning.

Nite Equipment General Manager Jesse Sacia says up to eight people may be involved in the thefts. And while the equipment can be replaced, being a victim of a crime leaves scars.

“Extreme frustration and anger I would say. Disheartening. It’s a punch in the stomach,” says Sacia. “If anyone has any information, we’d love to know about it but most importantly please give it to the police department so they can do their job.”

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Kyle Boomer says these types of thefts happen all the time, especially to recreational equipment like ATVs and dirt bikes.

“There are certain waves of it. A couple of months ago, trailers were being stolen but again nothing to this magnitude.”

Boomer encourages anyone who witnesses a crime to report it, no matter the size of the item.

“It’s extremely helpful for the public to call us on anything. Any crime if they see it, no matter how insignificant they see it, it could be the missing piece of the puzzle for us.”

Sacia says despite this set back they will continue putting their customers first and will be there for them no matter what.

