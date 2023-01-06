Freeport Police Department actively recruiting new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a battle to both recruit and retain officers for law enforcement agencies across the nation, amid a shortage of staff and a lack of applicants. The Freeport Police Department is no exception to that, and it’s staff is finding ways to level out a competitive playing field when it comes to hiring people driven to serve and protect.

“It’s not just here in Freeport, it’s everywhere,” said Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers. “Our guys have done an outstanding job, they’ve worked long hours.”

While the Pretzel City’s Police Department is authorized for 47 officers, with some in training and some on medical leave, it’s currently operating with 33.

“Other departments are looking to attract other people, you know $20,000 signing bonuses,” said Summers. “That’s hard for a community like Freeport to compete with.”

But Summers says they’re trying. Extra starting pay and more employee benefits are among the incentives his department is offering in an effort to get more officers on board. However, Summers believes there is one bonus that stands alone from them all.

“It’s a family, when bad things happen, people come together and lift each other up,” said Summers. “You never know when you’re going to impact a person, you can help a family all the way through the time of an incident to the time of court.”

With around 23,000 people living in Freeport, Summers says his team encounters people from all walks of life. He believes there are plenty of opportunities to help, and he hopes to hire officers who want to do so.

“You never know when you’re going to have that impact,” said Summers. “That’s my message, treat every encounter you have, it’s either going to be good, or it’s going to be negative. So try to make it good.”

